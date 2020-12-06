TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, DEC. 6, the 341st day of 2020. There are 25 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 6, 1907, the worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA announced a compromise with the GOP to extend Bush-era income tax cuts despite Democratic objections; the agreement included renewing unemployment benefits and reducing Social Security taxes for one year.
ON THIS DATE
In 1917, some 2,000 people were killed when an explosives-laden French cargo ship, the Mont Blanc, collided with the Norwegian vessel Imo at the harbor in Halifax, Nova Scotia, setting off a blast that devastated the Canadian city.
In 1947, Everglades National Park in Florida was dedicated by President Harry S. Truman.
In 1957, America’s first attempt at putting a satellite into orbit failed as Vanguard TV3 rose about four feet off a Cape Canaveral launch pad before crashing down and exploding.
In 1969, a free concert by The Rolling Stones at the Altamont Speedway in Alameda County, California, was marred by the deaths of four people, including one who was stabbed by a Hell’s Angel.
In 1989, 14 women were shot to death at the University of Montreal’s school of engineering by a man who then took his own life.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Helen Cornelius is 79.
Actor JoBeth Williams is 72.
Actors Wil and Kin Shriner are 67.
Comedian Steven Wright is 65.
Actor Janine Turner is 58.
Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 58.
Actor Lindsay Price is 44.
Actor Nora Kirkpatrick is 36.
Christian rock musician Jacob Chesnut (Rush of Fools) is 31.
NBA star GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO is 26.
