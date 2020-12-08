TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, DEC. 8, the 343rd day of 2020. There are 23 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 8, 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA rejected claims that he had betrayed Democrats by cutting a deal with Republicans on Bush-era tax cuts and implored his party to back the compromise, arguing it could jump-start the economy.
ON THIS DATE
In 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while attempting to land at Chicago-Midway Airport, killing 43 of the 61 people on board, as well as two people on the ground; among the dead were Dorothy Hunt, wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt, U.S. Rep. George W. Collins, D-Ill., and CBS News correspondent Michele Clark.
In 1980, rock star and former Beatle John Lennon was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed a treaty at the White House calling for destruction of intermediate-range nuclear missiles.
In 1991, AIDS patient Kimberly Bergalis, who had contracted the disease from her dentist, died in Fort Pierce, Fla., at age 23.
In 2014, the U.S. and NATO ceremonially ended their combat mission in Afghanistan, 13 years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks sparked their invasion of the country to topple the Taliban-led government.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor John Rubinstein is 74.
Actor Kim Basinger is 67.
Actor Wendell Pierce is 57.
Actor Teri Hatcher is 56.
Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Mussina is 52.
Actor Dominic Monaghan is 44.
Actor Ian Somerhalder is 42.
Rock singer Ingrid Michaelson is 41.
MLB All-Star infielder Josh Donaldson is 35.
Actor ANNASOPHIA ROBB is 27.
