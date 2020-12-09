THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” — George Bernard Shaw
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9, the 344th day of 2020. There are 22 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 9, 1992, Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation. (The couple’s divorce became final in August 1996.)
10 YEARS AGO
Actor Wesley Snipes began serving a three-year sentence at a federal prison in Pennsylvania for failure to file income tax returns.
ON THIS DATE
In 1911, an explosion inside the Cross Mountain coal mine near Briceville, Tennessee, killed 84 workers. (Five were rescued.)
In 1962, the Petrified Forest in Arizona was designated a national park.
In 1965, the James Bond film “Thunderball,” starring Sean Connery, had its world premiere in Tokyo.
In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt in the Florida vote count on which Al Gore pinned his best hopes of winning the White House.
In 2001, the United States disclosed the existence of a videotape in which Osama bin Laden said he was pleasantly surprised by the extent of damage from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Dame Judi Dench is 86.
Actor Beau Bridges is 79.
Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 78.
Actor Michael Dorn is 68.
Actor John Malkovich is 67.
Singer Donny Osmond is 63.
Actor Felicity Huffman is 58.
Rock singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 51.
Actor-writer-director Mark Duplass is 44.
Actor SIMON HELBERG is 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.