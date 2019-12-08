THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"War does not determine who is right — only who is left." — Author unknown (although this sentiment is sometimes attributed to Bertrand Russell)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, DEC. 8, the 342nd day of 2019. There are 23 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 8, 1980, rock star and former Beatle JOHN LENNON was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan.
10 YEARS AGO
Ohio executed murderer KENNETH BIROS by performing the nation's first lethal injection using a single drug, a supposedly less painful method than previous executions that required three drugs.
ON THIS DATE
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued his Proclamation of Amnesty and Reconstruction for the South.
In 1940, the Chicago Bears defeated the Washington Redskins, 73-0, in the NFL Championship Game, which was carried on network radio for the first time by the Mutual Broadcasting System (the announcer was Red Barber).
In 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed a treaty at the White House calling for destruction of intermediate-range nuclear missiles.
In 1991, AIDS patient Kimberly Bergalis, who had contracted the disease from her dentist, died in Fort Pierce, Fla., at age 23.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pop musician Bobby Elliott (The Hollies) is 78.
Actor John Rubinstein is 73.
Actress Kim Basinger is 66.
Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 62.
Actress Teri Hatcher is 55.
Singer Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada' Davitt) is 53.
Actor Matthew Laborteaux is 53.
Country singer SAM HUNT is 35.
MLB All-Star infielder Josh Donaldson is 34.
Rock singer-actress Kate Voegele is 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.