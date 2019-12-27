TODAY IN HISTORY

“Man has an incurable habit of not fulfilling the prophecies of his fellow men.” — Alistair Cooke, Anglo-American journalist and broadcaster (1908-2004)

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 27, the 361st day of 2019. There are four days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Guantanamo

FILE - In this May 13, 2009 file photo reviewed by the U.S. military, the sun rises over the Guantanamo detention facility at dawn, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba. In a speech Thursday, President Barack Obama defended his plans to close the Guantanamo prison camp. Five men accused of orchestrating the Sept. 11 attacks, including the self-proclaimed mastermind, are headed back to a military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay more than three years after President Barack Obama put the case on hold in a failed effort to move the proceedings to a civilian court and close the prison at the U.S. base in Cuba. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, file)

On Dec. 27, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald H. Ramsfeld announced that Taliban and al-Qaida prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

10 YEARS AGO

Iranian security forces fired on Tehran protesters, killing at least eight and launching a new wave of arrests.

ON THIS DATE

In 1822, scientist Louis Pasteur was born in Dole, France.

In 1904, James Barrie’s play “Peter Pan: The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” opened at the Duke of York’s Theater in London.

In 1968, Apollo 8 and its three astronauts made a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific.

In 1985, American naturalist Dian Fossey, 53, who had studied gorillas in the wild in Rwanda, was found hacked to death.

In 2002, A defiant North Korea ordered U.N. nuclear inspectors to leave the country and said it would restart a laboratory capable of producing plutonium for nuclear weapons; the U.N. nuclear watchdog said its inspectors were “staying put” for the time being.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Shay Mooney

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, arrive at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor John Amos is 80.

Rock musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 67.

Actress Eva LaRue is 53.

Wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is 53.

Bluegrass singer-musician Darrin Vincent (Dailey & Vincent) is 50.

Musician Matt Slocum is 47.

Actress Emilie de Ravin is 38.

Actor Jay Ellis is 38.

Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 31.

Country singer SHAY MOONEY (Dan & Shay) is 28.

