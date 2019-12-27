TODAY IN HISTORY
“Man has an incurable habit of not fulfilling the prophecies of his fellow men.” — Alistair Cooke, Anglo-American journalist and broadcaster (1908-2004)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 27, the 361st day of 2019. There are four days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 27, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald H. Ramsfeld announced that Taliban and al-Qaida prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
10 YEARS AGO
Iranian security forces fired on Tehran protesters, killing at least eight and launching a new wave of arrests.
ON THIS DATE
In 1822, scientist Louis Pasteur was born in Dole, France.
In 1904, James Barrie’s play “Peter Pan: The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” opened at the Duke of York’s Theater in London.
In 1968, Apollo 8 and its three astronauts made a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific.
In 1985, American naturalist Dian Fossey, 53, who had studied gorillas in the wild in Rwanda, was found hacked to death.
In 2002, A defiant North Korea ordered U.N. nuclear inspectors to leave the country and said it would restart a laboratory capable of producing plutonium for nuclear weapons; the U.N. nuclear watchdog said its inspectors were “staying put” for the time being.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor John Amos is 80.
Rock musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 67.
Actress Eva LaRue is 53.
Wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is 53.
Bluegrass singer-musician Darrin Vincent (Dailey & Vincent) is 50.
Musician Matt Slocum is 47.
Actress Emilie de Ravin is 38.
Actor Jay Ellis is 38.
Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 31.
Country singer SHAY MOONEY (Dan & Shay) is 28.
