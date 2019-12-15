THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The world is moving so fast these days that the one who says it can’t be done is generally interrupted by someone doing it.” — Harry Emerson Fosdick, American clergyman (1878-1969)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, DEC. 15, the 349th day of 2019. There are 16 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 15, 1978, President JIMMY CARTER announced he would grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China on New Year’s Day and sever official relations with Taiwan.
10 YEARS AGO
The Washington, D.C. City Council voted to legalize same-sex marriage.
ON THIS DATE
In 1944, a single-engine plane carrying bandleader Glenn Miller, a major in the U.S. Army Air Forces, disappeared over the English Channel while en route to Paris.
In 1966, movie producer Walt Disney died in Los Angeles at age 65.
In 1967, the Silver Bridge between Gallipolis, Ohio, and Point Pleasant, West Virginia, collapsed into the Ohio River, killing 46 people.
In 2001, with a crash and a large dust cloud, a 50-foot tall section of steel — the last standing piece of the World Trade Center’s facade — was brought down in New York.
In 2013, Nelson Mandela was laid to rest in his childhood hometown, ending a 10-day mourning period for South Africa’s first black president.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Don Johnson is 70.
Democratic Party activist Donna Brazile is 60.
Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 59.
Actress Helen Slater is 56.
Actress Molly Price is 54.
Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 46.
Actor Geoff Stults is 43.
Actor ADAM BRODY is 40.
Actress Camilla Luddington is 36.
Actress Stefania Owen is 22.
