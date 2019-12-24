THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Christmas comes, but once a year is enough.” — American proverb
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, DEC. 24, the 358th day of 2019. There are seven days left in the year. This is Christmas Eve.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 24, 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts, orbiting the moon, read passages from the Old Testament Book of Genesis during a Christmas Eve telecast.
10 YEARS AGO
Sean Goldman, a 9-year-old boy at the center of a five-year custody battle on two continents, was finally turned over to his American father, David Goldman, in Brazil.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tennessee, that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.
In 1913, 73 people, most of them children, died in a crush of panic after a false cry of “Fire!” during a Christmas party for striking miners and their families at the Italian Hall in Calumet, Michigan.
In 1984, actor Peter Lawford, 61, died in Los Angeles.
In 1990, actor Tom Cruise married his “Days of Thunder” co-star, Nicole Kidman, during a private ceremony at a Colorado ski resort (the marriage ended in 2001).
In 1992, President Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others in the Iran-Contra scandal.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Mary Higgins Clark is 92.
Recording company executive Mike Curb is 75.
Actor Clarence Gilyard is 64.
Actor Anil Kapoor is 60.
Actor Wade Williams is 58.
Rock singer Mary Ramsey (10,000 Maniacs) is 56.
Actor DIEDRICH BADER Bader is 53.
Singer Ricky Martin is 48.
TV personality Ryan Seacrest (“Live With Kelly & Ryan”) is 45.
Rock singer Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) is 28.
