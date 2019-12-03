THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Facing it, always facing it, that’s the way to get through. Face it.” — Joseph Conrad, Polish-born English novelist (born this date in 1857, died 1924)

TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, DEC. 3, the 337th day of 2019. There are 28 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Deadly Concert 40 Years AP Was There

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 1979 file photo, a security guard and an unidentified man look at an area where several people were killed as they were caught in a surging crowd entering Cincinnati's riverfront coliseum for a concert by the British rock band The Who. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)

On Dec. 3, 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group THE WHO was performing.

10 YEARS AGO

President BARACK OBAMA hosted a White House-sponsored jobs forum, where he said he’d heard many “exciting ideas” and proposals and expressed hope some could be put into action quickly.

ON THIS DATE

In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.

In 1960, the Lerner and Loewe musical “Camelot,” starring Julie Andrews as Guenevere, Richard Burton as King Arthur and Robert Goulet as Lancelot, opened on Broadway.

In 1964, police arrested some 800 students at the University of California at Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in.

In 1967, a surgical team in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard performed the first human heart transplant on Louis Washkansky, who lived 18 days with the donor organ, which came from Denise Darvall, a 25-year-old bank clerk who had died in a traffic accident.

In 1999, Tori Murden of the United States became the first woman to row across the Atlantic Ocean alone as she arrived at the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 81 days after leaving the Canary Islands near the coast of Africa.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Julianne Moore

Actress Julianne Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Les Miserables' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 88.

Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 71.

Actress Daryl Hannah is 59.

Actress JULIANNE MOORE is 59.

Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 54.

Actress Holly Marie Combs is 46.

Pop-rock singer Daniel Bedingfield is 40.

Actress Anna Chlumsky is 39.

Actress Jenna Dewan is 39.

Actor Brian Bonsall is 38.

