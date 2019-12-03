THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Facing it, always facing it, that’s the way to get through. Face it.” — Joseph Conrad, Polish-born English novelist (born this date in 1857, died 1924)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, DEC. 3, the 337th day of 2019. There are 28 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 3, 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group THE WHO was performing.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA hosted a White House-sponsored jobs forum, where he said he’d heard many “exciting ideas” and proposals and expressed hope some could be put into action quickly.
ON THIS DATE
In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.
In 1960, the Lerner and Loewe musical “Camelot,” starring Julie Andrews as Guenevere, Richard Burton as King Arthur and Robert Goulet as Lancelot, opened on Broadway.
In 1964, police arrested some 800 students at the University of California at Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in.
In 1967, a surgical team in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard performed the first human heart transplant on Louis Washkansky, who lived 18 days with the donor organ, which came from Denise Darvall, a 25-year-old bank clerk who had died in a traffic accident.
In 1999, Tori Murden of the United States became the first woman to row across the Atlantic Ocean alone as she arrived at the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 81 days after leaving the Canary Islands near the coast of Africa.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 88.
Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 71.
Actress Daryl Hannah is 59.
Actress JULIANNE MOORE is 59.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 54.
Actress Holly Marie Combs is 46.
Pop-rock singer Daniel Bedingfield is 40.
Actress Anna Chlumsky is 39.
Actress Jenna Dewan is 39.
Actor Brian Bonsall is 38.
