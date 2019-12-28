THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There is no luck except where there is discipline.” — Irish proverb
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 28, the 362nd day of 2019. There are three days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 28, 1945, Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance.
10 YEARS AGO
Al-Qaida in Yemen claimed responsibility for a Christmas Day attempt to blow up a U.S.-bound airliner.
ON THIS DATE
In 1612, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei observed the planet Neptune, but mistook it for a star. (Neptune wasn’t officially discovered until 1846 by Johann Gottfried Galle.)
In 1832, John C. Calhoun became the first vice president of the United States to resign, stepping down because of differences with President Andrew Jackson.
In 1961, the Tennessee Williams play “Night of the Iguana” opened on Broadway. Former first lady Edith Bolling Galt Wilson, the second wife of President Woodrow Wilson, died in Washington at age 89.
In 1972, Kim Il Sung, the premier of North Korea, was named the country’s president under a new constitution.
In 1981, Elizabeth Jordan Carr, the first American “test-tube” baby, was born in Norfolk, Virginia.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former United Auto Workers union president Owen Bieber is 90.
Actress Dame Maggie Smith is 85.
Rock singer-musician Edgar Winter is 73.
Actor DENZEL WASHINGTON is 65.
TV personality Gayle King is 65.
Country singer Joe Diffie is 61.
Country musician Mike McGuire (Shenandoah) is 61.
Country singer-musician Marty Roe (Diamond Rio) is 59.
Rhythm-and-blues singer John Legend is 41.
Actress Mackenzie Rosman (“7th Heaven)” is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.