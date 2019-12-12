THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you possess something but you can’t give it away, then you don’t possess it... it possesses you.” — Frank Sinatra (1915-1998)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 12, the 346th day of 2019. There are 19 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 12, 2000, GEORGE W. BUSH became president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state court decision for recounts in Florida’s contested election.
10 YEARS AGO
Houston elected its first openly gay mayor, with voters handing a solid victory to City Controller ANNISE PARKER.
ON THIS DATE
In 1913, authorities in Florence, Italy, announced that the “Mona Lisa,” stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911, had been recovered.
In 1915, singer-actor Frank Sinatra was born Francis Albert Sinatra in Hoboken, New Jersey.
In 1977, the dance movie “Saturday Night Fever,” starring John Travolta, premiered in New York.
In 1989, in New York, hotel queen Leona Helmsley, 69, was sentenced to four years in prison and fined $7.1 million for tax evasion. (Helmsley served 18 months behind bars, plus a month at a halfway house and two months of house arrest.)
In 1995, by three votes, the Senate killed a constitutional amendment giving Congress authority to outlaw flag burning and other forms of desecration against Old Glory.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former TV host Bob Barker is 96.
Singer Connie Francis is 82.
Singer Dionne Warwick is 79.
Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 73.
Actor Wings Hauser is 72.
Gymnast-turned-actress Cathy Rigby is 67.
Actress Sheree J. Wilson (“Walker, Texas Ranger”) is 61.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 57.
Country singer Hank Williams III is 47.
Actress MAYIM BIALIK is 44.
