THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The real question is not whether machines think but whether men do. The mystery which surrounds a thinking machine already surrounds a thinking man.” — B.F. Skinner, American behaviorist (1904-1990)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, DEC. 9, the 343rd day of 2019. There are 22 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 9, 1992, Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation. (The couple’s divorce became final in August 1996.)
10 YEARS AGO
Five young American Muslims were arrested in Pakistan over possible links to terrorism.
ON THIS DATE
In 1958, the anti-communist John Birch Society was formed in Indianapolis.
In 1960, the Domino’s Pizza chain had its beginnings as brothers Tom and James Monaghan started operating a pizzeria in Ypsilanti, Mich.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford signed a $2.3 billion seasonal loan-authorization that officials of New York City and State said would prevent a city default.
In 1990, Solidarity founder Lech Walesa won Poland’s presidential runoff by a landslide.
In 2000, the U-S Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt in the Florida vote count on which Al Gore pinned his best hopes of winning the White House.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kirk Douglas is 103.
Actor Beau Bridges is 78.
Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 77.
Actor Michael Nouri is 74.
Country singer Sylvia is 63.
Singer Donny Osmond is 62.
Actor Joe Lando is 58.
TV personality-businessperson Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 50.
Songwriter and former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 49.
Actor JESSE METCALFE is 41.
