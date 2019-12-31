THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to!” — William E. Vaughan, American newspaper columnist (1915-1977)
TODAY IS
Today is Tuesday, Dec. 31, the 365th and final day of 2019.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 31, 1986, 97 people were killed when fire broke out in the Dupont Plaza Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
TEN YEARS AGO
A lone gunman dressed in black killed five people in Espoo, Finland, four of them at a crowded shopping mall, before returning home and taking his own life.
ON THIS DATE
In 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey.
In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.
In 1972, Major League baseball player Roberto Clemente, 38, was killed when a plane he chartered and was traveling on to bring relief supplies to earthquake-devastated Nicaragua crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.
In 1999, Russian President Boris Yeltsin announced his resignation; he was succeeded by Vladimir Putin.
In 1997, Michael Kennedy, the 39-year-old son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was killed in a skiing accident on Aspen Mountain in Colorado.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 82.
Actor Sir BEN KINGSLEY is 76.
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 73.
Actor Tim Matheson is 72.
Actress Bebe Neuwirth is 61.
Actor Val Kilmer is 60.
Author Nicholas Sparks is 54.
Pop singer Joe McIntyre is 47.
DJ/vocalist Drew Taggart (The Chainsmokers) is 30.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.