THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“You can give without loving, but you cannot love without giving.” — Amy Carmichael, American missionary (1867-1951)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, DEC. 10, the 344th day of 2019. There are 21 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 10, 1994, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin received the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA accepted the Nobel Peace Prize with a humble acknowledgment of his scant accomplishments and a robust defense of the U.S. at war.
ON THIS DATE
In 1869, women were granted the right to vote in the Wyoming Territory.
In 1905, the O. Henry short story “The Gift of the Magi” was published in the New York Sunday World Magazine under the title “Gifts of the Magi.”
In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”
In 1967, singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others were killed when their plane crashed into Wisconsin’s Lake Monona; trumpeter Ben Cauley, a member of the group the Bar-Kays, was the only survivor.
In 2007, suspended NFL star Michael Vick was sentenced by a federal judge in Richmond, Virginia, to 23 months in prison for bankrolling a dogfighting operation and killing dogs that underperformed (Vick served 19 months at Leavenworth).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rhythm-and-blues singer Ralph Tavares is 78.
Actress-singer Gloria Loring is 73.
Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 68.
Actress Susan Dey is 67.
Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 61.
Actress Nia Peeples is 58.
TV chef Bobby Flay is 55.
Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 45.
Violinist Sarah Chang is 39.
Actress RAVEN-SYMONE is 34.
