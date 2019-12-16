THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It’s discouraging to think how many people are shocked by honesty and how few by deceit.” — Sir Noel Coward, English actor, playwright, composer (born this date, 1899; died in 1973)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, DEC. 16, the 350th day of 2019. There are 15 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 16, 1944, the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Luxembourg (the Allies were eventually able to turn the Germans back).
10 YEARS AGO
Tiger Woods was voted Athlete of the Decade by members of The Associated Press.
ON THIS DATE
In 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea taxes.
In 1859, Wilhelm Grimm, the younger of the story-writing Brothers Grimm, died in Berlin at age 73.
In 1985, at services in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, offered condolences to families of 248 soldiers killed in the crash of a chartered plane in Newfoundland.
In 2000, President-elect George W. Bush selected Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.
In 2001, after nine weeks of fighting, Afghan militia leaders claimed control of the last mountain bastion of Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida fighters, but bin Laden himself was nowhere to be seen.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Joyce Bulifant is 82.
Actress Liv Ullmann is 81.
CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 78.
Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 70.
Actor Sam Robards is 58.
Actor BENJAMIN BRATT is 56.
Actor Daniel Cosgrove is 49.
Actor Jonathan Scarfe is 44.
Country musician Chris Scruggs is 37.
Actress Anna Popplewell is 31.
