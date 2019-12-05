THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Talent hits a target no one else can hit; Genius hits a target no one else can see.” — Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher (1788-1860)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 5, the 339th day of 2019. There are 26 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 5, 2013, NELSON MANDELA, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first black president, died at age 95.
10 YEARS AGO
A jury in Perugia, Italy convicted American student Amanda Knox and her former Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, of murdering Knox’s British roommate, Meredith Kercher, and sentenced them to long prison terms.
ON THIS DATE
In 1848, President James K. Polk triggered the Gold Rush of ‘49 by confirming that gold had been discovered in California.
In 1901, movie producer Walt Disney was born in Chicago.
In 1932, German physicist Albert Einstein was granted a visa, making it possible for him to travel to the United States.
In 1994, Republicans chose Newt Gingrich to be the first GOP speaker of the House in four decades.
In 2003, the two makers of flu shots in the United States, Chiron and Aventis Pasteur, announced they had run out of vaccine and would not be able to meet a surge in demand.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Little Richard is 87.
Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett is 72.
Actress Morgan Brittany is 68.
Country singer Ty England is 56.
Country singer Gary Allan is 52.
Comedian-actress MARGARET CHO is 51.
Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 50.
Actress Paula Patton is 44.
Actor Frankie Muniz is 34.
Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich is 28.
