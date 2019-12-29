THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Sin cannot be undone, only forgiven.” — Igor Stravinsky, Russian-born composer (1882-1971)
TODAY IS
Today is Sunday, Dec. 29, the 363rd day of 2019. There are two days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 29, 1978, during the Gator Bowl, Ohio State University coach Woody Hayes punched Clemson player Charlie Bauman, who’d intercepted an Ohio State pass. (Hayes was fired by Ohio State the next day.)
TEN YEARS AGO
Mexico City enacted Latin America’s first law recognizing gay marriage and said it hoped to attract same-sex couples from around the world.
ON THIS DATE
In 1170, Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.
In 1845, Texas was admitted as the 28th state.
In 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.
In 1992, the United States and Russia announced agreement on a nuclear arms reduction treaty.
In 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein (because of the time difference, it was the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging took place).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAY
Actor Jon Voight is 81.
Actor Ted Danson is 72.
Actress Patricia Clarkson is 60.
Comedian Paula Poundstone is 60.
Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 54.
Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 52.
Actor JUDE LAW is 47.
Actor Mekhi Phifer (mih-KY’ FY’-fuhr) is 45.
Actor Diego Luna is 40.
Actress Alison Brie is 37.
