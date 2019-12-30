THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The meek shall inherit the earth — if that’s all right with you.” — Author unknown
TODAY IS
Today is Monday, Dec. 30, the 364th day of 2019. There is one day left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 30, 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before dissolving in December 1991.
TEN YEARS AGO
Seven CIA employees and a Jordanian intelligence officer were killed by a suicide bomber at a U.S. base in Khost, Afghanistan.
ON THIS DATE
In 1813, British troops burned Buffalo, New York, during the War of 1812.
In 1853, the United States and Mexico signed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to buy some 45,000 square miles of land from Mexico for $10 million in a deal known as the Gadsden Purchase.
In 1860, 10 days after South Carolina seceded from the Union, the state militia seized the United States Arsenal in Charleston.
In 1936, the United Auto Workers union staged its first “sit-down” strike at the General Motors Fisher Body Plant No. 1 in Flint, Michigan. (The strike lasted until Feb. 11, 1937.)
In 1940, California’s first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway connecting Los Angeles and Pasadena, was officially opened by Gov. Culbert L. Olson.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 84.
Actor Fred Ward is 77.
Singer Patti Smith is 73.
TV personality Meredith Vieira is 66.
Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 60.
Golfer Tiger Woods is 44.
TV personality-boxer LAILA ALI is 42.
Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 41.
Actress Eliza Dushku is 39.
NBA player LeBron James is 35.
