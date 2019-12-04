THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“People who have what they want are fond of telling people who haven’t what they want that they really don’t want it.” — Ogden Nash, American humorist and poet (1902-1972)

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4, the 338th day of 2019. There are 27 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Dianne Feinstein 1978

Chief Justice Rose Bird, left, of the California State Supreme Court, administers the oath of office to Dianne Feinstein in San Francisco, Dec. 4, 1978 after the Board of Supervisors elected Mrs. Feinstein mayor of San Francisco, succeeding the late George Moscone. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

On Dec. 4, 1978, San Francisco got its first female mayor as City Supervisor DIANNE FEINSTEIN was named to replace the assassinated George Moscone.

10 YEARS AGO

President BARACK OBAMA began putting the finishing touches on a fresh job creation proposal, telling a community college crowd in Allentown, Pennsylvania, “I still consider one job lost one job too many.”

ON THIS DATE

In 1783, Gen. George Washington bade farewell to his Continental Army officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York.

In 1954, the first Burger King stand was opened in Miami by James McLamore and David Edgerton.

In 1980, the bodies of four American churchwomen slain in El Salvador two days earlier were unearthed. (Five Salvadoran national guardsmen were later convicted of murdering nuns Ita Ford, Maura Clarke and Dorothy Kazel, and lay worker Jean Donovan.)

In 1986, both houses of Congress moved to establish special committees to conduct their own investigations of the Iran-Contra affair.

In 2000, in a pair of legal setbacks for Al Gore, a Florida state judge refused to overturn George W. Bush’s certified victory in Florida and the U.S. Supreme Court set aside a ruling that had allowed manual recounts.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

21st Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards - Arrivals

Marisa Tomei arrives at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Game show host Wink Martindale is 86.

Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 82.

Actor Jeff Bridges is 70.

Rock musician Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd; the Rossington Collins Band) is 68.

Actress Patricia Wettig is 68.

Country musician Brian Prout (Diamond Rio) is 64.

Actress MARISA TOMEI is 55.

Actress Chelsea Noble is 55.

Rapper Jay-Z is 50.

Actress-model Tyra Banks is 46.

