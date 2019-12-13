THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“An orator without judgment is a horse without a bridle.” — Theophrastus, Greek philosopher (c.371 BC – c.287 BC)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 13, the 347th day of 2019. There are 18 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 13, 1981, authorities in Poland imposed martial law in a crackdown on the Solidarity labor movement. (Martial law formally ended in 1983.)
10 YEARS AGO
An attacker hurled a statuette at Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, striking him in the face and leaving the stunned 73-year-old leader with a broken nose and two broken teeth.
ON THIS DATE
In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson arrived in France, becoming the first chief executive to visit Europe while in office.
In 1977, an Air Indiana Flight 216, a DC-3 carrying the University of Evansville basketball team on a flight to Nashville, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 29 people on board.
In 2000, Republican George W. Bush claimed the presidency a day after the U.S. Supreme Court shut down further recounts of disputed ballots in Florida; Democrat Al Gore conceded, delivering a call for national unity.
In 2001, The Pentagon publicly released a captured videotape of Osama bin Laden in which the al-Qaida leader said the deaths and destruction achieved by the September 11 attacks exceeded his “most optimistic” expectations.
In 2003, Saddam Hussein was captured by U.S. forces while hiding in a hole under a farmhouse in Adwar, Iraq, near his hometown of Tikrit.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 94.
Singer John Davidson is 78.
Actress Kathy Garver (“Family Affair”) is 74.
Singer Ted Nugent is 71.
Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 70.
Country singer John Anderson is 65.
Actor Johnny Whitaker ( “Family Affair”) is 60.
Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 52.
Singer TAYLOR SWIFT is 30.
Actress Maisy Stella (“Nashville”) is 16.
