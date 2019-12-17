THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A life of leisure and a life of laziness are two things.” — “Poor Richard’s Almanack.”
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, DEC. 17, the 351st day of 2019. There are 14 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 17, 1992, President GEORGE H.W. BUSH, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari signed the North American Free Trade Agreement in separate ceremonies.
10 YEARS AGO
Large pieces of a climate deal fell into place on the next-to-last day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen.
ON THIS DATE
In 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright of Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first successful manned powered-airplane flights near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, using their experimental craft, the Wright Flyer.
In 1969, the U.S. Air Force closed its Project “Blue Book” by concluding there was no evidence of extraterrestrial spaceships behind thousands of UFO sightings.
In 1975, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme was sentenced in Sacramento, Calif. to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Gerald R. Ford. (She was paroled in August 2009.)
In 2000, President-elect George W. Bush named Stanford professor Condoleezza Rice his national security adviser and Alberto Gonzales to the White House counsel’s job, the same day Bush was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.’
In 2011, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il died after more than a decade of iron rule; he was 69, according to official records, but some reports indicated he was 70.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pope Francis is 83.
Political commentator Chris Matthews is 74.
Comedian-actor Eugene Levy is 73.
Actor Joel Brooks is 70.
Actor Bill Pullman is 66.
Actor Barry Livingston is 66.
Country singer Sharon White is 66.
Country singer Tracy Byrd is 53.
Actor Sean Patrick Thomas is 49.
Actress MILLA JOVOVICH is 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.