THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Oh, for the good old days when people would stop Christmas shopping when they ran out of money.” — Author unknown.
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, DEC. 23, the 357th day of 2019. There are eight days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 23, 1968, 82 crew members of the U.S. intelligence ship Pueblo were released by North Korea, 11 months after they had been captured.
10 YEARS AGO
Richard and Mayumi Heene, the parents who’d pulled the “balloon boy” hoax in hopes of landing a reality TV show, were sentenced by a judge in Fort Collins, Colorado, to jail (90 days for him, 20 days for her).
ON THIS DATE
In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia.
In 1913, the Federal Reserve System was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act.
In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.
In 1986, the experimental airplane Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, completed the first non-stop, non-refueled round-the-world flight as it returned safely to Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1997, a federal jury in Denver convicted Terry Nichols of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing, declining to find him guilty of murder. (Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ronnie Schell is 88.
U.S. Army Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) is 75.
Actress Susan Lucci is 73.
Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 63.
Singer Terry Weeks is 56.
Rock singer EDDIE VEDDER (Pearl Jam) is 55.
Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 42.
Actress Estella Warren is 41.
Actress Elvy Yost is 32.
Actor Spencer Daniels is 27.
