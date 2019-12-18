THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Whoever wants to be a judge of human nature should study people’s excuses.” — Christian Friedrich Hebbel, German poet and dramatist (1813-1863)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18, the 352nd day of 2019. There are 13 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 18, 2000, the Electoral College cast its ballots, with President-elect GEORGE W. BUSH receiving the expected 271.
10 YEARS AGO
The infamous iron sign bearing the Nazis’ cynical slogan “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work Sets You Free) that spanned the main entrance to the former Auschwitz death camp in Poland was stolen.
ON THIS DATE
In 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors” and sent it to the states for ratification.
In 1940, Adolf Hitler signed a secret directive ordering preparations for a Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union. (Operation Barbarossa was launched in June 1941.)
In 1956, Japan was admitted to the United Nations.
In 1972, the United States began heavy bombing of North Vietnamese targets during the Vietnam War. (The bombardment ended 11 days later.)
In 1998, the House debated articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Cicely Tyson is 95.
Rock singer-musician Keith Richards is 76.
Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 73.
Actor Ray Liotta is 65.
Comedian Ron White is 63.
Actor Brad Pitt is 56.
Professional wrestler-turned-actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is 55.
Actor Casper Van Dien is 51.
country/rap singer Cowboy Troy is 49.
Actress KATIE HOLMES is 41.
