THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“All the mistakes I ever made were when I wanted to say ‘No’ and said ‘Yes.’” — Moss Hart, American playwright and director (born 1904, died this date in 1961)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 20, the 354th day of 2019. There are 11 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 20, 1999, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that homosexual couples were entitled to the same benefits and protections as wedded heterosexual couples.
10 YEARS AGO
Relatives reported the death of Grand Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri, 87, the spiritual father of Iran’s reform movement.
ON THIS DATE
In 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.
In 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.
In 1924, Adolf Hitler was released from prison after serving nine months for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch.
In 1995, an American Airlines Boeing 757 en route to Cali, Colombia, slammed into a mountain, killing all but four of the 163 people aboard.
In 2005, a federal judge ruled that “intelligent design” could not be mentioned in biology classes in a Pennsylvania public school district, delivering a stinging attack on the Dover Area School Board.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 78.
Rock musician Peter Criss is 74.
Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 73.
Rock musician Alan Parsons is 71.
Rock singer Billy Bragg is 62.
Rock singer Chris Robinson (“The Black Crowes”) is 53.
Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 37.
Actor JONAH HILL is 36.
Actor Bob Morley is 35.
Singer JoJo is 29.
