THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“It is not necessary to understand things in order to argue about them.” — Pierre Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, French author and dramatist (1732-1799)

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 21, the 355th day of 2019. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 11:19 p.m. Eastern time.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Lockerbie Memorials

In this Dec. 21, 1988, file photo, rescue workers examine the nose of Pan Am Flight 103 near the town of Lockerbie, Scotland, after a bomb aboard exploded, killing a total of 270 people. Families of some of the 270 people who died in the airliner bombing 25 years ago gathered for memorial services Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, in the United States and Britain, honoring victims of the terror attack that killed dozens of American college students and created instant havoc in the Scottish town where wreckage of the plane rained down. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

On Dec. 21, 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground.

10 YEARS AGO

The Obama administration imposed a 3-hour limit on how long airlines can keep passengers waiting inside planes delayed on the ground.

ON THIS DATE

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” as they captured Savannah, Georgia.

In 1891, the first basketball game, devised by James Naismith, is believed to have been played at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts. (The final score of this experimental game: 1-0.)

In 1913, the first newspaper crossword puzzle, billed as a “Word-Cross Puzzle,” was published in the New York World.

In 1945, U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, 60, died in Heidelberg, Germany, 12 days after being seriously injured in a car accident.

In 1969, Vince Lombardi coached his last football game as his team, the Washington Redskins, lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

NY Premiere of "Shaft"

Samuel L. Jackson attends the premiere of "Shaft," at AMC Lincoln Square, Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Talk show host Phil Donahue is 84.

Actress Jane Fonda is 82.

Actor SAMUEL L. JACKSON is 71.

Rock singer Nick Gilder is 69.

International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 65.

Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 63.

Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 62.

Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 57.

Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 54.

Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 53.

