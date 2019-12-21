THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is not necessary to understand things in order to argue about them.” — Pierre Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, French author and dramatist (1732-1799)
Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 21, the 355th day of 2019. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 11:19 p.m. Eastern time.
On Dec. 21, 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground.
The Obama administration imposed a 3-hour limit on how long airlines can keep passengers waiting inside planes delayed on the ground.
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” as they captured Savannah, Georgia.
In 1891, the first basketball game, devised by James Naismith, is believed to have been played at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts. (The final score of this experimental game: 1-0.)
In 1913, the first newspaper crossword puzzle, billed as a “Word-Cross Puzzle,” was published in the New York World.
In 1945, U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, 60, died in Heidelberg, Germany, 12 days after being seriously injured in a car accident.
In 1969, Vince Lombardi coached his last football game as his team, the Washington Redskins, lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10.
Talk show host Phil Donahue is 84.
Actress Jane Fonda is 82.
Actor SAMUEL L. JACKSON is 71.
Rock singer Nick Gilder is 69.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 65.
Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 63.
Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 62.
Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 57.
Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 54.
Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 53.
