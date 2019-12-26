THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Little progress can be made by merely attempting to repress what is evil. Our great hope lies in developing what is good.” — President Calvin Coolidge (1872-1933)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 26, the 360th day of 2019. There are five days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 26, 1996, 6-year-old beauty queen JONBENET RAMSEY was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. (To date, the slaying remains unsolved.)
10 YEARS AGO
Buddhist monks chanted on white-sand beaches in Thailand and thousands prayed at mosques in Indonesia to mark the fifth anniversary of the Asian tsunami.
ON THIS DATE
In 1944, Tennessee Williams’ play “The Glass Menagerie” was first performed at the Civic Theatre in Chicago.
In 1980, Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States, showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.
In 1985, Ford Motor Company began selling its Taurus and Sable sedans and station wagons.
In 2000, Michael McDermott, an employee at an internet firm in Wakefield, Massachusetts, shot and killed seven co-workers. (McDermott was later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.)
In 2006, former President Gerald R. Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rhythm-and-blues singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (The Four Tops) is 84.
Record producer (and convicted murderer) Phil Spector is 80.
“America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 74.
Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 72.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 65.
Former Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is 64.
Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 56.
Actor-singer JARED LETO is 48.
Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 40.
Actor Zach Mills is 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.