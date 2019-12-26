THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Little progress can be made by merely attempting to repress what is evil. Our great hope lies in developing what is good.” — President Calvin Coolidge (1872-1933)

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 26, the 360th day of 2019. There are five days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

JonBenet Ramsey

{&bullet}{&bullet}FILE {&bullet}{&bullet}Flowers, pictures and stuffed animals adorn the gravesite of JonBenet Patricia Ramsey early Friday, morning Dec. 26, 1997 at the St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery in Marietta, Ga. A man arrested in Thailand is being held in connection with the slaying of JonBenet Ramsey, U.S. officials said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2006. Federal officials familiar with the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the man was already being held in Bangkok on unrelated sex charges. The girl was found beaten and strangled in the basement of the family’s home in Boulder, Colo., on Dec. 26, 1996. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

On Dec. 26, 1996, 6-year-old beauty queen JONBENET RAMSEY was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. (To date, the slaying remains unsolved.)

10 YEARS AGO

Buddhist monks chanted on white-sand beaches in Thailand and thousands prayed at mosques in Indonesia to mark the fifth anniversary of the Asian tsunami.

ON THIS DATE

In 1944, Tennessee Williams’ play “The Glass Menagerie” was first performed at the Civic Theatre in Chicago.

In 1980, Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States, showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.

In 1985, Ford Motor Company began selling its Taurus and Sable sedans and station wagons.

In 2000, Michael McDermott, an employee at an internet firm in Wakefield, Massachusetts, shot and killed seven co-workers. (McDermott was later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.)

In 2006, former President Gerald R. Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Jared Leto

Director Jared Leto attends the screening for “A Day In The Life Of America” during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in the Stella Artois Theatre at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Saturday April 27, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Rhythm-and-blues singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (The Four Tops) is 84.

Record producer (and convicted murderer) Phil Spector is 80.

“America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 74.

Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 72.

Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 65.

Former Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is 64.

Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 56.

Actor-singer JARED LETO is 48.

Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 40.

Actor Zach Mills is 24.

Tags

