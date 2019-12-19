THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“He that jokes confesses.” — Italian proverb
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 19, the 353rd day of 2019. There are 12 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 19, 1998, President BILL CLINTON was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice (he was subsequently acquitted by the Senate).
10 YEARS AGO
A snowstorm paralyzed much of the eastern U.S. on the last holiday shopping weekend.
ON THIS DATE
In 1960, fire broke out on the hangar deck of the nearly completed aircraft carrier USS Constellation at the New York Naval Shipyard; 50 civilian workers were killed.
In 1974, Nelson A. Rockefeller was sworn in as the 41st vice president of the United States in the U.S. Senate chamber by Chief Justice Warren Burger with President Gerald R. Ford looking on.
In 1986, the Soviet Union announced it had freed dissident Andrei Sakharov from internal exile, and pardoned his wife, Yelena Bonner.
In 1997, James Cameron’s epic film “Titanic” opened in U.S. theaters.
In 2001, the fires that had burned beneath the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York City for the previous three months were declared extinguished except for a few scattered hot spots.
In 2003, design plans were unveiled for the signature skyscraper — a 1,776-foot glass tower — at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Elaine Joyce is 76.
Actor Tim Reid is 75.
Singer Janie Fricke is 72.
Actor Mike Lookinland (“The Brady Bunch”) is 59.
Actress Jennifer Beals is 56.
Magician Criss Angel is 52.
Actress Kristy Swanson is 50.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is 47.
Actress ALYSSA MILANO is 47.
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.