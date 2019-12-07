THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“O tempora! O mores!” (Oh the times! Oh the customs!) — Marcus Tullius Cicero (106 B.C.-43 B.C.)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 7, the 341st day of 2019. There are 24 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base at PEARL HARBOR in Hawaii as part of its plan to conquer Southeast Asian territories; the raid, which claimed some 2,400 American lives.
10 YEARS AGO
The Obama administration took a major step toward imposing the first federal limits on pollution from cars, power plants and factories the same day an international conference on climate change opened in Copenhagen, Denmark.
ON THIS DATE
In 1796, electors chose John Adams to be the second president of the United States.
In 1911, China abolished the requirement that men wear their hair in a queue, or ponytail.
In 1972, America’s last moon mission to date was launched as Apollo 17 blasted off from Cape Canaveral. Imelda Marcos, wife of Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos, was stabbed and seriously wounded by an assailant who was shot dead by her bodyguards.
In 1987, Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev set foot on American soil for the first time, arriving for a Washington summit with President Ronald Reagan.
In 2017, Democratic Sen. Al Franken said he would resign after a series of sexual harassment allegations; he took a parting shot at President Donald Trump, describing him as “a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 88.
Actress Ellen Burstyn is 87.
Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 72.
Actor-director-producer James Keach is 72.
Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 63.
Actress Priscilla Barnes is 62.
Former NFL player Terrell Owens is 46.
Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 43.
Pop-rock singer/celebrity judge SARA BAREILLES is 40.
Singer Aaron Carter is 32.
