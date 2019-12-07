Sara Bareilles

This March 26, 2019 photo shows musician Sara Bareilles posing for a portrait in New York. Her latest album, “Chaos,” released in April, marks her return to pop music after a nearly six-year hiatus. It follows 2013’s “The Blessed Unrest,” which boasted the successful single “Brave” and scored her a Grammy nomination for album of the year. During that gap, she wrote music for and later starred in the Broadway musical, “Waitress.” She’s earned two Tony Award nominations and released the theater album, “What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress,” in 2015. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

 Brian Ach

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“O tempora! O mores!” (Oh the times! Oh the customs!) — Marcus Tullius Cicero (106 B.C.-43 B.C.)

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 7, the 341st day of 2019. There are 24 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Pearl Harbor

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (AP File Photo)

On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base at PEARL HARBOR in Hawaii as part of its plan to conquer Southeast Asian territories; the raid, which claimed some 2,400 American lives.

10 YEARS AGO

The Obama administration took a major step toward imposing the first federal limits on pollution from cars, power plants and factories the same day an international conference on climate change opened in Copenhagen, Denmark.

ON THIS DATE

In 1796, electors chose John Adams to be the second president of the United States.

In 1911, China abolished the requirement that men wear their hair in a queue, or ponytail.

In 1972, America’s last moon mission to date was launched as Apollo 17 blasted off from Cape Canaveral. Imelda Marcos, wife of Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos, was stabbed and seriously wounded by an assailant who was shot dead by her bodyguards.

In 1987, Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev set foot on American soil for the first time, arriving for a Washington summit with President Ronald Reagan.

In 2017, Democratic Sen. Al Franken said he would resign after a series of sexual harassment allegations; he took a parting shot at President Donald Trump, describing him as “a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault.”

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 88.

Actress Ellen Burstyn is 87.

Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 72.

Actor-director-producer James Keach is 72.

Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 63.

Actress Priscilla Barnes is 62.

Former NFL player Terrell Owens is 46.

Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 43.

Pop-rock singer/celebrity judge SARA BAREILLES is 40.

Singer Aaron Carter is 32.

