THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Americans have always been able to handle austerity and even adversity. Prosperity is what is doing us in.” — James Reston, American journalist (born 1909, died this date in 1995)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 6, the 340th day of 2019. There are 25 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 6, 1973, House minority leader Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA visited the U.S. Senate during a rare Sunday session to rally Democrats behind closed doors on a health care overhaul.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.
In 1907, the worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.
In 1923, a presidential address was broadcast on radio for the first time as President Coolidge spoke to a joint session of Congress.
In 2001, the House of Representatives, by a one-vote margin, gave President George W. Bush more power to negotiate global trade deals.
In 2017, President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital, defying warnings from the Palestinians and others around the world that he would be destroying hopes for Mideast peace.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Helen Cornelius is 78.
Actor James Naughton is 74.
Actress JoBeth Williams is 71.
Actors Wil and Kin Shriner are 66.
Comedian Steven Wright is 64.
Country singer Bill Lloyd is 64.
Actress Janine Turner is 57.
Writer-director JUDD APATOW is 52.
Actress Lindsay Price is 43.
Football quarterback Johnny Manziel is 27.
