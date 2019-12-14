THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The trouble with our times is that the future is not what it used to be.” — Paul Valery, French philosopher (1871-1945)
TODAY IS
Today in SATURDAY, DEC. 14, the 348th day of 2019. There are 17 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA implored top bankers to help keep the fragile recovery from faltering by boosting lending to small businesses and getting behind an overhaul of financial regulation.
ON THIS DATE
In 1799, the first president of the United States, George Washington, died at his Mount Vernon, Virginia, home at age 67.
In 1861, Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, died at Windsor Castle at age 42.
Former New York Yankees outfielder Roger Maris, who’d hit 61 home runs during the 1961 season, died in Houston at age 51.
In 2003, a weary, disheveled Saddam Hussein was displayed on television screens worldwide, a day after his capture by American troops.
In 2005, President George W. Bush defended his decision to wage the Iraq war, even as he acknowledged that “much of the intelligence turned out to be wrong.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-actress Abbe Lane is 88.
Pop singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 73.
Actress Dee Wallace is 71.
Actress Cynthia Gibb is 56.
Actress-comedian Miranda Hart is 47.
Actress KaDee Strickland is 44.
Actress Tammy Blanchard is 43.
Actress Sophie Monk is 40.
Actress VANESSA HUDGENS is 31.
Rock/R&B singer Tori Kelly is 27.
