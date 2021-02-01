THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Have no fear of perfection – you’ll never reach it.” — Salvador Dali
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, FEB. 1, the 32nd day of 2021. There are 333 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 1, 2003, the space shuttle Columbia broke up during re-entry, killing all seven of its crew members: commander Rick Husband; pilot William McCool; payload commander Michael Anderson; mission specialists Kalpana Chawla, David Brown and Laurel Clark; and payload specialist Ilan Ramon, the first Israeli in space.
10 YEARS AGO
Egyptian President HOSNI MUBARAK announced he would not run for a new term in September elections but rejected protesters’ demands he step down immediately and leave the country, after a dramatic day in which a quarter-million Egyptians staged their biggest protest to date calling on him to go.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” a poem by Julia Ward Howe, was published in the Atlantic Monthly.
In 1865, abolitionist John S. Rock became the first Black lawyer admitted to the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1960, four Black college students began a sit-in protest at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, where they’d been refused service.
In 1991, 34 people were killed when an arriving USAir jetliner crashed atop a commuter plane on a runway at Los Angeles International Airport.
In 2018, a judge ordered a Wisconsin girl, Morgan Geyser, to be committed to a mental hospital for 40 years for stabbing a classmate when she was 12 years old to curry favor with the fictional horror character Slender Man.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Don Everly is 84.
Actor Garrett Morris is 84.
Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 82.
TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 80.
Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 56.
Lisa Marie Presley is 53.
Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 53.
Country singer Julie Roberts is 42.
Actor and mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey is 34.
Rock singer HARRY STYLES (One Direction) is 27.
