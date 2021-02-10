THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails.” — William Arthur Ward
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10, the 41st day of 2021. There are 324 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 10, 1967, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, was ratified as Minnesota and Nevada adopted it.
10 YEARS AGO
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak refused to step down or leave the country and instead handed his powers to his vice president, stunning protesters in central Cairo who waved their shoes in contempt and shouted, “Leave, leave, leave.” (Mubarak resigned the next day.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1959, a major tornado tore through the St. Louis area, killing 21 people and causing heavy damage.
In 1992, boxer Mike Tyson was convicted in Indianapolis of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson served three years in prison.)
In 1997, a civil jury heaped $25 million in punitive damages on O.J. Simpson for the slayings of his ex-wife and her friend, on top of $8.5 million in compensatory damages awarded earlier.
In 2005, Britain’s Prince Charles announced he would marry his divorced lover, Camilla Parker Bowles, in April. N
In 2014, former film star and diplomat Shirley Temple Black, 85, died at her home near San Francisco.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert Wagner is 91.
Singer Roberta Flack is 84.
Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 71.
World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 66.
Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 61.
ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 60.
Actor Laura Dern is 54.
Country singer Dude Mowrey is 49.
Actor ELIZABETH BANKS is 47.
Actor Emma Roberts is 30.
