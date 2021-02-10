THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails.” — William Arthur Ward

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10, the 41st day of 2021. There are 324 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Birch Bayh

Sen. Birch Bayh, D-Ind., held a news conference Feb. 10, 1967 to comment on the addition of the 25th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The amendment details what is to be done if the President becomes unable to perform sponsor of the amendment, told reporters that it provides “a solution to a constitutional gap that has continued for nearly two centuries.” (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

On Feb. 10, 1967, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, was ratified as Minnesota and Nevada adopted it.

10 YEARS AGO

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak refused to step down or leave the country and instead handed his powers to his vice president, stunning protesters in central Cairo who waved their shoes in contempt and shouted, “Leave, leave, leave.” (Mubarak resigned the next day.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1959, a major tornado tore through the St. Louis area, killing 21 people and causing heavy damage.

In 1992, boxer Mike Tyson was convicted in Indianapolis of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson served three years in prison.)

In 1997, a civil jury heaped $25 million in punitive damages on O.J. Simpson for the slayings of his ex-wife and her friend, on top of $8.5 million in compensatory damages awarded earlier.

In 2005, Britain’s Prince Charles announced he would marry his divorced lover, Camilla Parker Bowles, in April. N

In 2014, former film star and diplomat Shirley Temple Black, 85, died at her home near San Francisco.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Film-The Magic School Bus

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, actress Elizabeth Banks arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Banks will play the manic science teacher Ms. Frizzle in a live-action film "The Magic School Bus," based on the animated TV show that ran 1994 to 1997. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Robert Wagner is 91.

Singer Roberta Flack is 84.

Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 71.

World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 66.

Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 61.

ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 60.

Actor Laura Dern is 54.

Country singer Dude Mowrey is 49.

Actor ELIZABETH BANKS is 47.

Actor Emma Roberts is 30.

