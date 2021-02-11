THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“The best time to make friends is before you need them.” — Ethel Barrymore

TODAY IS

Today is Thursday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2021. There are 323 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

China WHO Explaining the Mission

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2020, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, patients infected with the coronavirus rest at a temporary hospital converted from Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. A 10-member team of international researchers from the World Health Organization hopes to find clues as to the origin of the coronavirus pandemic in the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected in late 2019. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP, File)

On Feb. 11, 2020, the World Health Organization gave the official name of COVID-19 to the disease caused by the coronavirus that had emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

TEN YEARS AGO

Egypt exploded with joy after pro-democracy protesters brought down President Hosni Mubarak, whose resignation ended three decades of authoritarian rule.

ON THIS DATE

In 1812, Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry signed a redistricting law favoring his Democratic-Republican Party — giving rise to the term “gerrymandering.”

In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln bade farewell to his adopted hometown of Springfield, Ill., as he headed to Washington for his inauguration.

In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin signed the Yalta Agreement, in which Stalin agreed to declare war against Imperial Japan following Nazi Germany’s capitulation.

In 1975, Margaret Thatcher was elected leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party.

In 1990, South African Black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2019 AFI Fest - Opening Night Premiere of "Queen and Slim"

Kelly Rowland attends 2019 AFI Fest opening night premiere of "Queen and Slim" on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Catherine Hickland is 65.

Singer Sheryl Crow is 59.

Actor Jennifer Aniston is 52.

Actor Damian Lewis is 50.

Singer D’Angelo is 47.

Singer-actor Brandy is 42.

Actor Matthew Lawrence is 41.

R&B singer KELLY ROWLAND is 40.

Singer Aubrey O’Day is 37.

Actor Taylor Lautner is 29.

