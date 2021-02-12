THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Life is the art of drawing without an eraser.” — John W. Gardner
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, Feb. 12, the 43rd day of 2021. There are 322 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 12, 1973, Operation Homecoming began as the first release of American prisoners of war from the Vietnam conflict took place.
TEN YEARS AGO
Thousands of Algerians defied government warnings and dodged barricades in their capital, demanding democratic reforms; demonstrations continued in Yemen as well.
ON THIS DATE
In 1809, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, was born in a log cabin in Hardin (now LaRue) County, Kentucky.
In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was founded.
In 1924, George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” premiered in New York.
In 1959, the redesigned Lincoln penny — with an image of the Lincoln Memorial replacing two ears of wheat on the reverse side — went into circulation.
In 2019, Mexico’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was convicted in New York of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation; a jury whose members’ identities were kept secret as a security measure had deliberated for six days. (Guzman is serving a life sentence at the federal supermax prison facility in Florence, Colorado.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell is 87.
Author Judy Blume is 83.
Actor Michael Ironside is 71.
Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 65.
Actor JOSH BROLIN is 53.
Singer Chynna Phillips is 53.
Actor Jesse Spencer is 42.
Rapper Gucci Mane is 41.
Actor Sarah Lancaster is 41.
Actor Christina Ricci is 41.
