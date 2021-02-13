THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Curiosity will conquer fear even more than bravery will.” — James Stephens
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Saturday, Feb. 13, the 44th day of 2021. There are 321 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 13, 2016, Justice Antonin Scalia, the influential conservative and most provocative member of the U.S. Supreme Court, was found dead at a private residence in the Big Bend area of West Texas; he was 79.
TEN YEARS AGO
Egypt’s military leaders dissolved parliament, suspended the constitution and promised elections in moves cautiously welcomed by protesters who’d helped topple President Hosni Mubarak.
ON THIS DATE
In 1633, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei arrived in Rome for trial before the Inquisition, accused of defending Copernican theory that the Earth revolved around the sun instead of the other way around. (Galileo was found vehemently suspect of heresy and ended up being sentenced to a form of house arrest.)
In 1861, Abraham Lincoln was officially declared winner of the 1860 presidential election as electors cast their ballots.
In 1935, a jury in Flemington, New Jersey, found Bruno Richard Hauptmann guilty of first-degree murder in the kidnap-slaying of Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh. (Hauptmann was later executed.)
In 1960, France exploded its first atomic bomb in the Sahara Desert.
In 1965, during the Vietnam War, President Lyndon B. Johnson authorized Operation Rolling Thunder, an extended bombing campaign against the North Vietnamese.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kim Novak is 88.
Actor George Segal is 87.
Actor Stockard Channing is 77.
Singer Peter Gabriel is 71.
Singer Henry Rollins is 60.
Actor NEAL McDONOUGH is 55.
Actor Kelly Hu is 53.
Singer Robbie Williams is 47.
Singer-songwriter Feist is 45.
Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (also known as Prince Michael Jackson I) is 24.
