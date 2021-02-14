TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Sunday, Feb. 14, the 45th day of 2021. There are 320 days left in the year. This is Valentine's Day.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

YE Florida Decade in News

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a report of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. For Florida, the 2010s were a decade of high-profile mass shootings at a nightclub, high school, airport and naval base, leaving 74 victims dead. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)

On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman identified as a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, killing 17 people in the nation's deadliest school shooting since the attack in Newtown, Connecticut, more than five years earlier.

TEN YEARS AGO

The TV game show "Jeopardy!" began airing the first of three episodes pitting human players Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings against an IBM computer named "Watson." (Watson ended up winning with a cumulative total of $77,147 versus $24,000 for Jennings and $21,600 for Rutter.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1778, the American ship Ranger carried the recently adopted Stars and Stripes to a foreign port for the first time as it arrived in France.

In 1876, inventors Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray applied separately for patents related to the telephone. (The U.S. Supreme Court eventually ruled Bell the rightful inventor.)

In 1912, Arizona became the 48th state of the Union as President William Howard Taft signed a proclamation.

In 1920, the League of Women Voters was founded in Chicago; its first president was Maud Wood Park.

In 1929, the "St. Valentine's Day Massacre" took place in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone's gang were gunned down.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows: A Brief History Of Everything Tour - Atlanta

Rob Thomas with Matchbox Twenty performs during the Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows: A Brief History Of Everything Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 13, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

Journalist Carl Bernstein is 77.

Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 73.

Actor Ken Wahl is 64.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 61.

Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 60.

Actor Enrico Colantoni is 58.

Actor Simon Pegg is 51.

Rock singer ROB THOMAS (Matchbox Twenty) is 49.

Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe is 49. 

Actor Tiffany Thornton is 35. 

