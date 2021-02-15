THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” — Marie Curie
TODAY IS
Today is Monday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2021. There are 319 days left in the year. This is Presidents Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 15, 1989, the Soviet Union announced that the last of its troops had left Afghanistan, after more than nine years of military intervention.
TEN YEARS AGO
Protesters swarmed Wisconsin’s capitol after Gov. Scott Walker proposed cutbacks in benefits and abolishing bargaining rights for most public employees.
ON THIS DATE
In 1764, the site of present-day St. Louis was established by Pierre Laclede and Auguste Chouteau.
In 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court.
In 1933, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escaped an assassination attempt in Miami that mortally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak; gunman Giuseppe Zangara was executed more than four weeks later.
In 1961, 73 people, including an 18-member U.S. figure skating team en route to the World Championships in Czechoslovakia, were killed in the crash of a Sabena Airlines Boeing 707 in Belgium.
In 2004, Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the Daytona 500 on the same track where his father was killed three years earlier.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jane Seymour is 70.
“Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 67.
Model Janice Dickinson is 66.
Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 58.
Actor Renee O’Connor is 50.
Actor Sarah Wynter is 48.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 48.
Actor Natalie Morales is 36.
Actor Amber Riley is 35.
Rapper MEGAN THEE STALLION is 26.
