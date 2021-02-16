TODAY IS
Today is Tuesday, Feb. 16, the 47th day of 2021. There are 318 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.
TEN YEARS AGO
Bookstore chain Borders filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it would close nearly a third of its stores. (Borders closed all of its remaining stores in Sept. 2011.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1868, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was organized in New York City.
In 1960, the nuclear-powered radar picket submarine USS Triton departed New London, Conn., on the first submerged circumnavigation by a vessel.
In 1968, the nation's first 911 emergency telephone system was inaugurated in Haleyville, Alabama, as the speaker of the Alabama House, Rankin Fite, placed a call from the mayor's office in City Hall to a red telephone at the police station (also located in City Hall) that was answered by U.S. Rep. Tom Bevill.
In 2001, the United States and Britain staged air strikes against radar stations and air defense command centers in Iraq.
In 2019, the Vatican announced that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who served as archbishop of Washington, D.C., had been found guilty by the Vatican of sex abuse and had been defrocked; McCarrick was the highest-ranking churchman and the first cardinal to face that punishment as the church dealt with clerical sex abuse.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor William Katt is 70.
Actor LeVar Burton is 64.
Actor-rapper Ice-T is 63.
International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 62.
Actor Sarah Clarke is 50.
Actor Mahershala Ali is 47.
Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 39.
Actor Chloe Wepper is 35.
Actor ELIZABETH OLSEN is 32.
Actor Mike Weinberg is 28.
