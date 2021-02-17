THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Obstacles are things a person sees when he takes his eyes off his goal.” — E. Joseph Cossman

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 17, the 48th day of 2021. There are 317 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Richard Nixon, Pat Nixon

President Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon wave as they board Air Force One, dubbed The Spirit of '76, at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, Feb. 17, 1972. They flew by helicopter to Andrews from the White House for the journey to China with stops in Hawaii and Guam. (AP Photo)

On Feb. 17, 1972, President Richard M. Nixon departed the White House with his wife, Pat, on a historic trip to China.

TEN YEARS AGO

Iowa high school wrestler Joel Northrup defaulted on his first-round state tournament match rather than face Cassy Herkelman, one of the first girls ever to qualify for the event, saying that wrestling a girl would conflict with his religious beliefs.

ON THIS DATE

In 1801, the U.S. House of Representatives broke an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, electing Jefferson president; Burr became vice president.

In 1815, the United States and Britain exchanged the instruments of ratification for the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812.

In 1863, the International Red Cross was founded in Geneva.

In 1864, during the Civil War, the Union ship USS Housatonic was rammed and sunk in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, by the Confederate hand-cranked submarine HL Hunley in the first naval attack of its kind; the Hunley also sank.

In 1897, the forerunner of the National PTA, the National Congress of Mothers, convened its first meeting in Washington.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Super Bowl Greats Discuss Brady Football

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a news conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris. The Associated Press asked eight of the greatest current and former champions, including Jordan, from seven different sports to find out what impressed them most about Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 85.

Actor Rene Russo is 67.

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 59.

Basketball Hall of Famer MICHAEL JORDAN is 58.

Movie director Michael Bay is 57.

Actor Dominic Purcell is 51.

Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 49.

Actor Jerry O’Connell is 47.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 40.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 30.

