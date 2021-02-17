THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Obstacles are things a person sees when he takes his eyes off his goal.” — E. Joseph Cossman
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Wednesday, Feb. 17, the 48th day of 2021. There are 317 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 17, 1972, President Richard M. Nixon departed the White House with his wife, Pat, on a historic trip to China.
TEN YEARS AGO
Iowa high school wrestler Joel Northrup defaulted on his first-round state tournament match rather than face Cassy Herkelman, one of the first girls ever to qualify for the event, saying that wrestling a girl would conflict with his religious beliefs.
ON THIS DATE
In 1801, the U.S. House of Representatives broke an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, electing Jefferson president; Burr became vice president.
In 1815, the United States and Britain exchanged the instruments of ratification for the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812.
In 1863, the International Red Cross was founded in Geneva.
In 1864, during the Civil War, the Union ship USS Housatonic was rammed and sunk in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, by the Confederate hand-cranked submarine HL Hunley in the first naval attack of its kind; the Hunley also sank.
In 1897, the forerunner of the National PTA, the National Congress of Mothers, convened its first meeting in Washington.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 85.
Actor Rene Russo is 67.
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 59.
Basketball Hall of Famer MICHAEL JORDAN is 58.
Movie director Michael Bay is 57.
Actor Dominic Purcell is 51.
Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 49.
Actor Jerry O’Connell is 47.
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 40.
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 30.
