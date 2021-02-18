THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” — Benjamin Franklin
TODAY IS
Today is Thursday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of 2021. There are 316 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 18, 1970, the “Chicago Seven” defendants were found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic national convention; five were convicted of violating the Anti-Riot Act of 1968 (those convictions were later reversed).
TEN YEARS AGO
The United States vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have condemned Israeli settlements as illegal and called for a halt in all settlement building; the 14 other Security Council members voted in favor of the measure.
ON THIS DATE
In 1546, Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation in Germany, died in Eisleben.
In 1930, photographic evidence of Pluto (now designated a “dwarf planet”) was discovered by Clyde W. Tombaugh at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona.
In 1960, the 8th Winter Olympic Games were formally opened in Squaw Valley, California, by Vice President Richard M. Nixon.
In 1983, 13 people were shot to death at a gambling club in Seattle’s Chinatown in what became known as the Wah Mee Massacre. (Two men were convicted of the killings and are serving life sentences; a third was found guilty of robbery and assault.)
In 1988, Anthony M. Kennedy was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Yoko Ono is 88.
Actor Cybill Shepherd is 71.
Actor John Travolta is 67.
Game show host Vanna White is 64.
Actor Matt Dillon is 57.
Rapper DR. DRE is 56.
Actor Molly Ringwald is 53.
Rock-singer musician Regina Spektor is 41.
Actor Sarah Sutherland is 33.
Actor Maiara Walsh is 33.
