TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, FEB. 2, the 33rd day of 2021. There are 332 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 2, 1990, in a dramatic concession to South Africa’s Black majority, President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised to free Nelson Mandela.
10 YEARS AGO
Supporters of President Hosni Mubarak charged into Cairo’s central square on horses and camels brandishing whips while others rained firebombs from rooftops in what appeared to be an orchestrated assault against protesters trying to topple Egypt’s leader of 30 years.
ON THIS DATE
In 1913, New York City’s rebuilt Grand Central Terminal officially opened to the public at one minute past midnight.
In 1914, Charles Chaplin made his movie debut as the comedy short “Making a Living” was released by Keystone Film Co.
In 1925, the legendary Alaska Serum Run ended as the last of a series of dog mushers brought a life-saving treatment to Nome, the scene of a diphtheria epidemic, six days after the drug left Nenana.
In 1988, President Ronald Reagan pressed his case for additional aid to the Nicaraguan Contras a day ahead of a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives. (The three major broadcast TV networks declined to carry the speech, which was covered by CNN; a divided House voted to reject Reagan’s request for $36.2 million in new aid.)
In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, 46, was found dead in his New York apartment from a combination of heroin, cocaine and other drugs.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Tom Smothers is 84.
Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 79.
Country singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 75.
TV chef Ina Garten is 73.
Rock musician Ross Valory (Journey) is 72.
Model Christie Brinkley is 67.
Actor Kim Zimmer is 66.
Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur is 48.
Singer SHAKIRA is 44.
Country singer Blaine Larsen is 35.
