TODAY IS
Today is Sunday, Feb. 21, the 52nd day of 2021. There are 313 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 21, 1965, minister and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem's Audubon Ballroom in New York by assassins identified as members of the Nation of Islam. (Three men were convicted of murder and imprisoned; all were eventually paroled.)
TEN YEARS AGO
Deep cracks opened in Moammar Gadhafi's regime, with Libyan government officials at home and abroad resigning, air force pilots defecting and a major government building ablaze after clashes in the capital of Tripoli.
ON THIS DATE
In 1885, the Washington Monument was dedicated.
In 1945, during the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima, the escort carrier USS Bismarck Sea was sunk by kamikazes with the loss of 318 men.
In 1973, Israeli fighter planes shot down Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114 over the Sinai Desert, killing all but five of the 113 people on board.
In 1975, former Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman were sentenced to 2 1/2 to 8 years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up (each ended up serving a year and a-half).
In 1995, Chicago adventurer Steve Fossett became the first person to fly solo across the Pacific Ocean by balloon, landing in Leader, Saskatchewan, Canada.
CELBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tyne Daly is 75.
Actor Anthony Daniels is 75.
Actor William Petersen is 68.
Actor Kelsey Grammer is 66.
Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 63.
Actor William Baldwin is 58.
Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 42.
Comedian-actor JORDAN PEELE is 42.
Actor Elliot Page is 34.
Actor Sophie Turner is 25.
