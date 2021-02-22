THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.” — Samuel Beckett
TODAY IS
Today is Monday, Feb. 22, the 53rd day of 2021. There are 312 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 22, 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)
TEN YEARS AGO
A magnitude-6.1 earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, killed 184 people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1889, President Grover Cleveland signed an enabling act paving the way for the Dakotas, Montana and Washington to become states.
In 1959, the inaugural Daytona 500 race was held; although Johnny Beauchamp was initially declared the winner, the victory was later awarded to Lee Petty.
In 1984, David Vetter, a 12-year-old Texas boy who’d spent most of his life in a plastic bubble because he had no immunity to disease, died 15 days after being removed from the bubble for a bone-marrow transplant.
In 1987, pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.
In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.” (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 71.
Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 62.
World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 58.
Actor-comedian Rachel Dratch is 55.
Actor Thomas Jane is 52.
Actor Tamara Mello is 51.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 49.
inger James Blunt is 47.
Actor DREW BARRYMORE is 46.
Rock musician Joe Hottinger (Halestorm) is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.