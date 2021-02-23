TODAY IS
Today is Tuesday, Feb. 23, the 54th day of 2021. There are 311 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 23, 1836, the siege of the Alamo began in San Antonio, Texas.
TEN YEARS AGO
In a major policy reversal, the Obama administration said it would no longer defend the constitutionality of the Defense of Marriage Act, a federal law banning recognition of same-sex marriage.
ON THIS DATE
In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived secretly in Washington to take office, following word of a possible assassination plot in Baltimore.
In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an agreement with Cuba to lease the area around Guantanamo Bay to the United States.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi, where they raised two American flags (the second flag-raising was captured in the iconic Associated Press photograph.)
In 1954, the first mass inoculation of schoolchildren against polio using the Salk vaccine began in Pittsburgh as some 5,000 students were vaccinated.
In 1998, 42 people were killed, some 2,600 homes and businesses damaged or destroyed, by tornadoes in central Florida.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author John Sandford is 77.
Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 69.
Actor Kristin Davis is 56.
TV personality/businessman Daymond John (TV: "Shark Tank") is 52.
Actor Kelly Macdonald is 45.
Rapper Residente (Calle 13) is 43.
Actor JOSH GAD is 40.
Actor Emily Blunt is 38.
Actor Aziz Ansari is 38.
Actor Dakota Fanning is 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.