THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family.” — Kofi Annan

TODAY IS

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 24, the 55th day of 2021. There are 310 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

AP Explains Impeachment Trial

This 1865-1880 photo made available by the Library of Congress shows a damaged glass negative of President Andrew Johnson. As House Democrats quickly move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, much remains unknown about how a Senate trial would a proceed, including what the charges would be.. (Brady-Handy photograph collection/Library of Congress via AP)

On Feb. 24, 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.

TEN YEARS AGO

Discovery, the world’s most traveled spaceship, thundered into orbit for the final time, heading toward the International Space Station on a journey marking the beginning of the end of the shuttle era.

ON THIS DATE

In 1803, in its Marbury v. Madison decision, the Supreme Court established judicial review of the constitutionality of statutes.

In 1938, the first nylon bristle toothbrush, manufactured by DuPont under the name “Dr. West’s Miracle Toothbrush,” went on sale.

In 1961, the Federal Communications Commission authorized the nation’s first full-scale trial of pay television in Hartford, Connecticut.

In 1988, in a ruling that expanded legal protections for parody and satire, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a $150,000 award that the Rev. Jerry Falwell had won against Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt.

In 2008, Cuba’s parliament named Raul Castro president, ending nearly 50 years of rule by his brother Fidel.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Britain Bafta Film Awards 2020

Daniel Kaluuya poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2 2020. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Singer Joanie Sommers is 80.

Actor Edward James Olmos is 74.

Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 71.

Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 65.

Actor Emilio Rivera is 60.

Actor Billy Zane is 55.

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 44.

Actor Alexander Koch is 33.

Actor DANIEL KALUUYA is 32.

Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 30.

Tags

Trending Video