“Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family.” — Kofi Annan
Today is Wednesday, Feb. 24, the 55th day of 2021. There are 310 days left in the year.
On Feb. 24, 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.
Discovery, the world’s most traveled spaceship, thundered into orbit for the final time, heading toward the International Space Station on a journey marking the beginning of the end of the shuttle era.
In 1803, in its Marbury v. Madison decision, the Supreme Court established judicial review of the constitutionality of statutes.
In 1938, the first nylon bristle toothbrush, manufactured by DuPont under the name “Dr. West’s Miracle Toothbrush,” went on sale.
In 1961, the Federal Communications Commission authorized the nation’s first full-scale trial of pay television in Hartford, Connecticut.
In 1988, in a ruling that expanded legal protections for parody and satire, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a $150,000 award that the Rev. Jerry Falwell had won against Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt.
In 2008, Cuba’s parliament named Raul Castro president, ending nearly 50 years of rule by his brother Fidel.
Singer Joanie Sommers is 80.
Actor Edward James Olmos is 74.
Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 71.
Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 65.
Actor Emilio Rivera is 60.
Actor Billy Zane is 55.
Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 44.
Actor Alexander Koch is 33.
Actor DANIEL KALUUYA is 32.
Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 30.
