THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Respect for ourselves guides our morals, respect for others guides our manners.” — Laurence Sterne
TODAY IS
Today is Thursday, Feb. 25, the 56th day of 2021. There are 309 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 25, 1986, President Ferdinand Marcos fled the Philippines after 20 years of rule in the wake of a tainted election; Corazon Aquino assumed the presidency.
TEN YEARS AGO
The Obama White House broke decades of tradition, naming Jeremy Bernard the first man to ever serve as social secretary in the female-dominated East Wing.
ON THIS DATE
In 1793, President George Washington held the first Cabinet meeting on record at his Mount Vernon home; attending were Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of War Henry Knox and Attorney General Edmund Randolph.
In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving Congress the power to levy and collect income taxes, was declared in effect by Secretary of State Philander Chase Knox.
In 1919, Oregon became the first state to tax gasoline, at one cent per gallon.
In 1964, Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) became world heavyweight boxing champion as he defeated Sonny Liston in Miami Beach.
In 1991, during the Persian Gulf War, 28 Americans were killed when an Iraqi Scud missile hit a U.S. barracks in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.
CELBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 79.
Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 72.
Humorist Jack Handey is 72.
Comedian Carrot Top is 56.
Actor Tea Leoni is 55.
Actor Sean Astin is 50.
Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 48.
Actor RASHIDA JONES is 45.
Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” movies) are 35.
Actor Jameela Jamil is 35.
