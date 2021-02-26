THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Too often we... enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.” — John F. Kennedy
TODAY IS
Today is Friday, Feb. 26, the 57th day of 2021. There are 308 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 26, 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb failed to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.)
TEN YEARS AGO
Space shuttle Discovery arrived at the International Space Station, making its final visit before being parked at a museum.
ON THIS DATE
In 1904, the United States and Panama proclaimed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to undertake efforts to build a ship canal across the Panama isthmus.
In 1945, authorities ordered a midnight curfew at nightclubs, bars and other places of entertainment across the nation.
In 1952, Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain had developed its own atomic bomb.
In 1994, a jury in San Antonio acquitted 11 followers of David Koresh of murder, rejecting claims they had ambushed federal agents; five were convicted of voluntary manslaughter.
In 2017, at the 89th Academy Awards, “Moonlight,” an LGBT coming of age drama, won three Oscars, including best picture of 2016 (in a startling gaffe, the musical “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner before the error was corrected).
CELBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Michael Bolton is 68.
Actor-martial artist MARK DACASCOS is 57.
Actor Jennifer Grant is 55.
Singer Erykah Badu is 50.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 48.
Actor Greg Rikaart is 44.
Rock musician Chris Culos (O.A.R.) is 42.
R&B singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 42.
Tennis player Li Na is 39.
Actor Teresa Palmer is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.