THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Food for the body is not enough. There must be food for the soul.” — Dorothy Day
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Saturday, Feb. 27, the 58th day of 2021. There are 307 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 27, 1933, Germany’s parliament building, the Reichstag, was gutted by fire; Chancellor Adolf Hitler, blaming the Communists, used the fire to justify suspending civil liberties.
TEN YEARS AGO
Frank Buckles, the last surviving American veteran of World War I who’d also survived being a civilian prisoner of war in the Philippines in World War II, died in Charles Town, West Virginia, at age 110.
ON THIS DATE
In 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.
In 1939, the Supreme Court, in National Labor Relations Board v. Fansteel Metallurgical Corp., effectively outlawed sit-down strikes.
In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified.
In 1991, Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that “Kuwait is liberated, Iraq’s army is defeated,” and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations at midnight, Eastern time.
In 1998, with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s House of Lords agreed to end 1,000 years of male preference by giving a monarch’s first-born daughter the same claim to the throne as any first-born son.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Debra Monk is 72.
Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 60.
Actor Adam Baldwin is 59.
Actor Noah Emmerich is 56.
R&B singer Chilli (TLC) is 50.
Chelsea Clinton is 41.
Rock musician Jake Clemons (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 41.
Singer Josh Groban is 40.
Actor KATE MARA is 38.
Actor Lindsey Morgan is 31.
