TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, FEB. 28, the 59th day of 2021. There are 306 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 28, 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate. (Benedict was succeeded the following month by Pope Francis.)
10 YEARS AGO
The United States and European allies intensified efforts to isolate Libya’s Moammar Gadhafi, redoubling demands for him to step down, questioning his mental state and warning that those who stayed loyal to him risked losing their wealth and facing prosecution for human rights abuses.
ON THIS DATE
In 1849, the California gold rush began in earnest as regular steamship service started bringing gold-seekers to San Francisco.
In 1983, the long-running TV series “M-A-S-H” ended after 11 seasons on CBS with a special 2½-hour finale that was watched by an estimated 121.6 million people.
In 1993, a gun battle erupted at a religious compound near Waco, Texas, when Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents tried to arrest Branch Davidian leader David Koresh on weapons charges; four agents and six Davidians were killed as a 51-day standoff began.
In 1996, Britain’s Princess Diana agreed to divorce Prince Charles. (Their 15-year marriage officially ended in August 1996; Diana died in a car crash in Paris a year after that.)
In 2005, in Santa Maria, California, the prosecution and defense gave opening statements in the sexual molestation trial of Michael Jackson, who was later acquitted.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Gavin MacLeod is 90.
Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 81.
Actor BERNADETTE PETERS is 73.
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 66.
Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 66.
Rock singer Pat Monahan is 52.
Actor Rory Cochrane is 49.
Actor Ali Larter is 45.
Country singer Jason Aldean is 44.
MLB relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.