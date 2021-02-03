THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your attitude toward what happens to you, and in that, you will be mastering change rather than allowing it to master you.” — Brian Tracy
Today is WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3, the 34th day of 2021. There are 331 days left in the year.
On Feb. 3, 1959, rock-and-roll stars BUDDY HOLLY, RITCHIE VALENS and J.P. “THE BIG BOPPER” RICHARDSON died in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.
Tens of thousands of protesters staged unprecedented demonstrations against Yemen’s autocratic president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, a key U.S. ally in battling Islamic militants, as unrest inspired by uprisings in Egypt and Tunisia spread further in the Arab world.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln and Confederate Vice President Alexander H. Stephens held a shipboard peace conference off the Virginia coast; the talks deadlocked over the issue of Southern autonomy.
In 1930, the chief justice of the United States, William Howard Taft, resigned for health reasons. (He died just over a month later.)
In 1966, the Soviet probe Luna 9 became the first manmade object to make a soft landing on the moon.
In 1998, Texas executed Karla Faye Tucker, 38, for the pickax killings of two people in 1983; she was the first woman executed in the United States since 1984. A U.S. Marine plane sliced through the cable of a ski gondola in Italy, causing the car to plunge hundreds of feet, killing all 20 people inside.
In 2019, in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever, featuring just one touchdown, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.
Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 81.
Actor Blythe Danner is 78.
Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 76.
Singer Melanie is 74.
Actor Morgan Fairchild is 71.
Actor Thomas Calabro is 62.
Actor Michele Greene is 59.
Country singer Matraca Berg is 57.
Actor Elisa Donovan is 50.
Human rights activist AMAL CLOONEY is 43.
