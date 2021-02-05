THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” — Aesop
Today is FRIDAY, FEB. 5, the 36th day of 2021. There are 329 days left in the year.
On Feb. 5, 2020, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump, bringing to a close the third presidential trial in American history.
The leadership of Egypt’s ruling party stepped down as the military figures spearheading the transition tried to placate protesters without giving them the one resignation they were demanding, that of President Hosni Mubarak.
In 1811, George, the Prince of Wales, was named Prince Regent due to the mental illness of his father, Britain’s King George III.
In 1922, the first edition of Reader’s Digest was published.
In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.
In 2001, four disciples of Osama bin Laden went on trial in New York in the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa. (The four were convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.)
Actor Stuart Damon (“General Hospital”) is 84.
Actor David Selby is 80.
Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 79.
Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 74.
Actor Barbara Hershey is 73.
Actor Christopher Guest is 73.
Actor JENNIFER JASON LEIGH is 59.
Singer Bobby Brown is 52.
Country singer Sara Evans is 50.
Country singer Tyler Farr is 37.
